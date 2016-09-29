Food parcels for HOPE from St Anne’s

Worksop charity HOPE has said a big thank you to Luiz Lima of St Anne’s Church in the town, and members of the public for creating food parcels and food boxes for the charity’s emergency accomodation hostel, as a part of their yearly harvest festival.

Some of the donated boxes were even decorated with wrapping and winter leaves and HOPE were very grateful to the St anne’s congregation, not just for their generosity but also their sentiment and creativity.

Alan Diggles, HOPE chief executive, commented that; “St Anne’s Church have donated a huge amount of food for the Service Users at HOPE, from their harvest festival collection.

“On their behalf, we cannot thank the St Anne’s congregation enough.

“Once again, their generosity for people in crisis says volumes for their compassion.

“At this time of year, as the weather turns, we always get more people knocking at our door.

“It’s great to know that we can provide a drink and hot meal for those who are vulnerable and in great need.”

“HOPE is extremely thankful for this very generous support.”

All donations large or small, help HOPE provide the vital support services needed for those in crisis.

To find out how you could support HOPE, call 01909 531294 ext29, or email: development@hopeservices.org.uk