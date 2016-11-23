Flash flooding forces popular Worksop social club to close

Severe flash-flooding forced one of Worksop’s most popular entertainment venues to close for two nights this week.

Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, which has 1,500 members, faces a bill amounting to tens of thousands of pounds after it was engulfed by up to six inches of rain on Monday evening.

“The water came in like a wave,” said club secretary Mick Camm. “It was as bad as I have seen. It will cost us a fortune.”

The flooding followed torrential rain all day on Monday. The club had to shut its doors that night and will only re-open tonight (Wednesday) after what Mick described as “a massive clean-up operation”.

Carpets had to be ripped out in all of the club’s rooms, except the 200-seat concert room. Furnishings were also damaged.

“We have cleaned and sanitised what we can,” said Mick. “But everything else is piled up outside waiting to go into a skip. There is a coating of sludge through the club and there are more leaves inside than in the car park.

“Hopefully, we are insured for all the damage. But at £60 per square foot of best Axminster carpet, it will cost about £10,000 for the lounge bar alone.

“All the tables and chairs have been stood in the water and are liable to split once they’ve dried out. Our bowling green was also turned into a paddling pool. It has been hell.”

Prompt action by Mick saw firms hired to carry out the clean-up. And after regular updates were posted on Facebook, a small army of volunteers -- committee members, trustees, bar staff and members -- turned up to help out.

“The show must go on,” said Mick. “We have no carpets, but the beer is as good as ever!”

Club officials blamed nearby blocked drains for the flooding and were angry that more action had not been taken to prevent it.

“Every time we get rain, the drains and gutters become blocked, especially when they are full of leaves,” said Mick. “Our club is in a cul-de-sac and once the street is flooded, the water has nowhere else to go and runs down into our car park. The council should be more proactive and clear the drains more regularly.”

Ian Parker, district manager for Via East Midlands, which provides highway services for Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Every autumn, drains can quickly become covered with falling leaves. We routinely maintain tens of thousands of drains and gullies on more than 4,100 kilometres of highway in the county. In most cases, repeat visits to clear the leaves are needed.

“District councils also undertake routine road sweeping to minimise the covering. We welcome any reports relating to blocked drains, which can be made online on the county council website or by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 500 8080.”