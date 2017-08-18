Flags at half mast as Nottinghamshire stands with Barcelona after terror attack

Flags are at half mast at Nottinghamshire councils today as the county pays its respects to those affected by the terror attack in Barcelona.

On Thursday afternoon, August 17, a van rammed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring at least 100.

The atrocity was followed hours later by a second possible terror attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, where police shot dead five suspected terrorists.

Nottinghamshire County Council said: Our flags at County Hall have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack in Barcelona.

And Ashfield District Council tweeted: "We are flying the flag at half mast today to remember those who lost their lives in the #BarcelonaAttacks"