Firm’s sponsorship deal gets Saxilby race up and running

A computing firm swapped software for sportswear as staff laced up and hit the road for Saxilby’s first community fun run.

Online logistics firm OrderWise helped sponsor the inaugural Saxilby 5K on Sunday, September 4, and employees took to the starting line alongside residents.

Organised by Saxilby with Ingleby Parish Council, the event will become an annual fixture in the village calendar, bringing the community together and raising money for good causes.

OrderWise managing director David Hallam, who took part in the race and also presented the medals, said: “This is a great event for the village and we’re so glad to have been able to sponsor the first one.

“Hopefully people will have dug deep to support the various charities involved.”

The OrderWise team included David’s son Tom, Sam Dobson, Jay and Laura Lee and their son Shane, who managed to come third in the boy’s 11-15 category.

The event started and finished at St Andrew’s Community Centre, with 140 runners taking part, and OrderWise employees also helped marshall the route alongside local residents.

The firm’s sponsorship funded t-shirts and medals for all runners, and trophies for the podium positions.

OrderWise has recently committed to a £1.3million expansion in the village, expanding its premises at Saxilby Enterprise Park to accommodate several new teams.