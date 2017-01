Firefighters were called to a property in Whitwell after a cooker caught fire.

The blaze broke out at a house on Holmefield Road yesterday evening (Sunday, January 1) at around 8:48pm after fat inside the cooker ignited.

Crews from Worksop and Clowne found the fire out on arrival and used a ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt in the incident.