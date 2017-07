Firefighters tackled a blaze inside a flat in Worksop last night.

Crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe were called to Potter Street at around 10.45pm.

On arrival, they found a fire inside the first floor of a two-storey building.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene shortly before midnight.

There were no reports of any injuries and at this stage it is not known what caused the fire.