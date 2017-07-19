FIRE UPDATE: ‘Dampening down’ of 500 tonnes of burning rubber begins

Have your say

Firefighters are still in attendance at a factory fire on Sandy Lane, Worksop.

The fire is mostly out, but appliances from Worksop, Retford, Ashfield and Stockhill are still “dampening down” the area.

The blaze involved 500 tonnes of shredded rubber which caught fire outside the MBA Polymers factory yesterday (Tuesday, July 19).

Two water jets, one ground monitor and one portable pump are in use.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Sandy Lane area at this time.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established- stay tuned for updates.