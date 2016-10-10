Find out who has been before the courts

ASSAULT

Thomas Dawson, 31, of Tooley Street, Gainsborough. Assault. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Stevens, 19, of Kelstern Close, Lincoln. Assault. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ALCOHOL

Lindsey Chesham, 22, of Beckett Avenue, Gainsborough. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 12 month ban.

DAMAGE

Tracy Smith, 32, of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough. Damaged a window. Pay £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

MOTORING

Lance Sewell, 44, of Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough. Driving with no insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Deborah Fulton, 46, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough. Speeding. Fined £220, £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Stefan Wells, 22, of Lea Road, Gainsborough. Driving with no insurance. Fined £327, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Lisa Hurton, 47, of Pavillion Gardens, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £115, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Theresa Kelly, 40, of Hazelwood Avenue, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £40, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

David Wilson, 23,of Parker Avenue, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £50, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

OTHER

Jason Smith, 27, of Chapel Street, Beckingham. Fishing with no licence. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.