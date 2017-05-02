Fight to stop 400 new homes in Warsop continues

Warsop council is to fight against plans to build 400 new houses in the town amid fears that services will not cope with 1,000 new residents.

An outline application for 400 houses on land to the south of Stonebridge Lane is going before Mansfield District Council’s planning committee tonight, right on The Chad’s print deadline.

But the planning application – which is marked for approval, meaning full planning permission is more likely – has been met with fierce opposition from many residents in the town.

At a Warsop Parish Council meeting last week, councillors pledged their full support for campaign group Let Warsop Speak in opposing the plans.

Ahead of the planning meeting, Councillor Andy Burgin, who represents Warsop on Mansfield District Council and sits on the parish council, told us the concerns he would be voicing at the meeting.

Coun Burgin said: “Many people are worried that services in Warsop will not cope with a huge influx of people.

“The GPs are already oversubscribed, there are not enough spaces at local schools, the sewage network is at capacity – adding more than 1,000 people to the area is going to add to the problem.”

He added: “Nobody can deny that there is a shortage of houses and we do need development, but it needs to be right.

“It feels like this application is being rushed through without proper consideration.

“I am very worried that this will be a drain on services in Warsop.”

Coun Burgin added that there were concerns about increased traffic and parking, flooding, as well as the site’s proximity to a site of special scientific interest.