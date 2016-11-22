Festive food and art on the menu at Welbeck

Food producers and artists from across the region will be showcased at the biggest ever Christmas Art and Food Market and Harley Open Studios at Welbeck this weekend.

With more than 60 artist-makers and 30 food stalls, the three-day event opening today (Friday) has grown over its 16-year lifespan to become an essential date for festive shopping.

Among the food line up in the courtyard will be six exhibiting at the event for the first time including the Nottinghamshire-based sauce producers, Sauce Shop and Sovereign Spirits.

The exhibitors are selected by experts from The Harley Gallery and award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop.

Visitors can look forward to traditional crafts and cutting-edge design, plus a selection of artisan food focussing on low food miles; with beer, cheese and bread all produced on the historic Welbeck estate.

In the courtyard, the food market will include more than 30 stalls, including Welbeck’s own brewery, bakery and dairy, accompanied by other artisans from across the region, along with The School of Artisan Food’s wood-fired pizza oven.

Meanwhile, 15 artists at The Harley Studios will be opening their doors over the weekend for visitors to explore and buy direct from the artists.

Among those showing their wares will be two artists – Jayne Middleton and Jade Doran – who are inspired by the heritage of Nottingham, its industrial past and lacemaking tradition.

The Harley Ceramics Studio will also be open for paint-a-pot sessions with a wide range of blank pottery available, from mugs to money banks.

Sessions cost from £3 and places must be booked in advance by calling 01909 501700.

Visit www.harleygallery.co.uk for more information on the whole event.