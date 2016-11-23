Festive delights span across the weekend at Welbeck Christmas Market

Food producers and artists from across the region will be showcased at the “biggest ever” Christmas Art and Food Market at Welbeck this weekend.

With more than 60 artist-makers and 30 food stalls, the three day event opening this Friday has grown over its 16 year lifespan to become an essential date for festive shopping.

Food and art exhibitors are selected by experts from The Harley Gallery and award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop.

Susan Sherrit, Harley Gallery manager, said: “Once again we are showing a range of exhibitors who make unusual, fantastic Christmas gifts.

“While some friendly faces return for another year, visitors will also be able to browse work from 21 new exhibitors.

Visitors are sure to find the perfect gift - and at prices to suit all pockets.”

In the Courtyard, the food market will include over 30 stalls which have been selected by the Welbeck Farm Shop.

Welbeck’s own brewery, bakery and dairy will be accompanied by other artisans from across Nottinghamshire.

The Courtyard will also be host to The School of Artisan Food’s wood fired pizza oven.

Welbeck Farm Shop Manager Oliver Stubbins said: “The Food Market will bring together the finest festive foods the region has to offer.

“Local produce includes vegetables from the fantastic Rhubarb Farm, local honey, jams, cakes, spirits and much more.”

Fifteen artists at The Harley Studios will be opening their doors over the weekend for visitors to explore and buy direct from the artists.

The Harley Ceramics Studio will also be open for paint-a-pot sessions. A wide range of blank pottery is available, from mugs to money banks.

Sessions cost from £3 and places must be booked in advance by calling 01909 501700.

The event is open from 10am daily and visitors are advised to arrive early. Parking and entry is free.

Visit www.harleygallery.co.uk for more information.