Fears over Sherwood Forest ‘fracking plans’

Anti-fracking campaigners are calling on the Government to intervene after it emerged that fracking firm Ineos plans to carry out seismic surveys in Sherwood Forest - within metres of the ancient Major Oak.

A recent Freedom of Information request from Friends of the Earth revealed that Ineos, a chemical firm which has licences to look for shale under huge swathes of Nottinghamshire, has plans to undertake initial drilling under the ancient forest - famed for its association with legendary outlaw Robin Hood..

Tom Pickering operations director of INEOS Shale.

Ineos could be working within 200 metres of the famous Major Oak, Friends of the Earth say.

The firm has stated that no decision had yet been made on whether fracking will go ahead under the national nature reserve, adding that “any decision to position a well site will take into account environmental features such as the Major Oak”.

The firm’s shale operations director, Tom Pickering, said: “Potentially we in the UK have a huge supply of indigenous gas under our own feet. It would be simply crazy not to explore this natural resource.”

However, protesters have called for the government to protect the forest.

Greg Hewitt, campaigner for Frack Free Nottinghamshire said: “This will not just a local issue, but a national and even international one too. People all over the world know of Robin Hood and will show solidarity in the fight against fracking in this beautiful area of Nottinghamshire.”

A walk and rally have been organised for this Saturday, January 7, meeting at 1pm at Sherwood Forest Visitors Centre to protest the plans.