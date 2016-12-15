Father and daughter stole trolley of processed meat from Mansfield Tesco

A father and daughter who lost their jobs were caught stealing food from Tesco in Mansfield, a court heard.

Aivers Lisovskis, 49, of Rowan Drive, Kirkby, and Ilze Lisovska, 20, of Python Hill Road, Rainworth, admitted theft when they appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

A member of staff spotted the pair had not paid for all the items in their trolley at the Oak Tree Lane store, at 5.40pm, on November 29, said Chloe Griggs, prosecuting.

They were stopped outside with £192 of processed meat and offered to pay for it, but they only had £110 in cash.

The court heard Lisovskis had two previous convictions for shoplifting, from October 2014, and July 2015, and his daughter had one caution from March 2016.

Michael Little, mitigating, said the pair lost their jobs “very suddenly” within the last two months, and the £110 was the last of their savings.

“It meant that without any benefits, the only income coming into their homes was from Mr Lisovskis wife, who works part time.”

They had since found work with agencies, he said.

Magistrates gave Lisovskis a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He will pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

His daughter was fined £80, with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.