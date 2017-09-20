Family pay tribute to Beth who tragically died in a car crash

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was tragically killed in a car crash.

Beth Venemore, died in a car crash on the B1398 at Willoughton after her car left the road and collided with a tree on Saturday, August 19.

The family of Beth, 22, who worked at Lincoln Go Outdoors, have paid tribute to their daughter who “loved life.”

Beth’s mum Nicola, said: “Beth was very close to her family, she had two brothers and a sister, Dan, Amy and Wayne, who loved her deeply.

“Beth was devoted to her family and dedicated to her job, she loved life.

“Growing up in Scunthorpe she had started to broaden her horizons and began to realise she had so much to offer and contribute.

“Beth was one of life’s doers and loved writing too.

“She would put her hand to anything, even doing the basic car maintence, but always leaving the washer bottle for her dad to fill up.

“Beth went to school locally, to Westcliffe Primary and Melior Community Academy.

“After that she joined North Lincolnshire college and studied accountancy for a year.

“She then worked as a Conveyancing Assistant in Lincoln before studying law at Lincoln University in 2016.

“Beth made some very close and loyal friends throughout her life, she was just beginning to blossom.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Beth, she adored George, our black Labrador, and loved her photography too.”

Beth’s dad Geoff said: “I am so proud of Beth and how hard she worked for the things she wanted.

“A wonderful support to all of her family and friends, she was bubbly, always genuine and had a positive smile for everyone.

“We were both members of the Army Cadets, I was an adult Instructor and her mum worked in the NAAFI.

“Beth excelled at skill at arms, stripping a rifle, putting it back together again and firing it.

“We were full of pride when she got promoted to Corporal and also when she undertook standard bearer duties on Remembrance Day at Scunthorpe.

“Her platoon marched through the town to the war memorial, we were so very very proud.

“She loved teaching and mentoring the cadets, especially in drill.”

Both Nicola and Geoff talked about Beth when she attended her school prom.

They said: “Beth was a beautiful happy girl, she looked absolutely gorgeous and so happy when she went off in the limo. She was 16.”

They added how they laughed when wearing her wonderful prom dress, with hair and make-up done to perfection, she stood up through the sunroof of the limousine waving and smiling.

They said: “Beautiful memories of a beautiful, fun-loving girl.

“Before Beth’s immensely sad death, she had planned to complete a charity walk for MIND, completing the Cornwall coastal walk in June 2018.

“Mind was a charity very close to her heart. Donations were made to MIND at Beth’s funeral and we will be organising a walk in her memory for next year, with any money raised being given to MIND.

“Beth’s funeral was on September 7, we were so pleased to see so many friends and family to help us celebrate Beth’s life.”