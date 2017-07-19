Family fun day for Ernie’s Wish

Have your say

A Worksop nurse whose son was stillborn is holding a charity fundraising day to help other parents through the pain.

In June last year Carla Spence and her partner James Spence received the heartbreaking news that their son Ernie had died in the womb due to a hypercoiled umbilical cord.

To help her cope with her grief Carla put her energy into helping raise money for charities which could help other parents alongside her sister, Amy Dennington.

Carla said: “At 39 weeks and one day pregnant we were told that our beautiful boy no longer had a heartbeat.

“I gave birth to him two days later on June 16, 2016.

“He was absolutely perfect in every way.

“Our gorgeous boy never got the chance to see the world but we want his name to live on.

“The only way we can do that is to raise money in his memory and help support those who face similar experiences to what we are going through.

“All money raised will be given back to the charities that helped us in our darkest hours and the maternity services.

“I hope you will continue to support us on this journey and share the love.”

Carla has continued with her fundraising effort and is holding another Ernie’s Big Day on Saturday, August 26, for Ernie’s Wish.

The event is at Manton Sports Entertainment in Retford Road, Worksop, from noon until 5pm.

There will be stalls, a bouncy castle, a charity football match, entertainment, food, drink and much more.

Last year’s event raised £8,500. As well as raising money for charity the cash will also be used to purchase a new monitoring machine for the labour ward for Bassetlaw hospital.

Since Carla started raising money for Ernie’s Wish fundraising has included a 10k steps a day for every day in June challenge, ladies night, charity ball, ghost hunt and much more.

To find out more about the Ernie’s Wish campaign and future findraising events, visit www.facebook.com/Ernies-wish-245434682515508.