Explore at Mr Straw’s House at first ever clothing exhibition

For the first time ever guests to Mr Straw’s House were given the chance to see the Straw’s clothing collection.

From the formal to everyday, the ‘Dressing the Straw Family’ exhibition is available to every Tuesday to Saturday throughout October and also on Tuesday, November 1, finishing on Thursday, November 3. The house in Blyth Grove, Worksop, is open from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors will have the chance to explore changing fashions, styles and the development of new textiles and you can learn more about the way the collection is looked after.