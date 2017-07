Thousands of pounds' worth of tools have been stolen in Worksop.

Officers were called to Shireoaks at around 1.20am on June 21 after a mobile tool shop had been broken into and two mopeds were seen leaving the scene.

The tools are nearly all of the 'Franklin' make and are distinctively sold in orange foam holders like in the above picture.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 41 of June 21.