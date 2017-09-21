Exhibition of insect photos at Harley Gallery is a first for the UK

An extraordinary exhibition of vivid and detailed photographs of insects at The Harley Gallery on the Welbeck Estate is a first for the UK.

Never before in this country has the work of acclaimed Swedish photographer Goran Liljeberg gone on display. But the exhibition, entitled ‘Under The Microscope’, is running at the gallery until Sunday, October 22 and is expected to draw thousands of visitors.

Using extreme, close-up photography to produce finished images many times greater than life size, Liljeberg has become renowned for his macro photos of small insects in large magnification.

His luminous photography shows nature at a level of detail, sharpness and colour range that is beyond anything available to the naked human eye.

He says: “Behind my images is a great passion for butterflies and other insects, and many years of dedication to photography. The insects used are mostly borrowed from the Swedish Museum of Natural History at Stockholm, but also from friends who are collectors and from my own collection.”

Liljeberg photographs everything at his own studio in Sweden and prints using high-end inkjet printers. The images are printed on a matte 200-gram quality paper with pigment inks of the highest quality that have a very long life span, far exceeding traditional offset printing.