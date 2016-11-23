EVERY BASSETLAW CHILD COUNTS: Launch of David Hawke’s Christmas Toy Appeal

Every child in the district should have a gift to open on Christmas Day.

This is the message Worksop estate agents David Hawke are sending out with the launch of their annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

The business have been collecting presents for disadvantaged Bassetlaw youngsters for more than twenty years- and 2016 is no exception.

Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, joined officer manager Val Casey and her team along with Father Christmas outside the firm this week to kick-start the appeal.

Val, leading the campaign, called on all Worksop businesses to get involved and give something back to the community.

She said: “It breaks my heart that some families struggle to give their child a present at Christmas.

“If every child in the district gets a new toy through our efforts, I will be over the moon.

“We collected around 1,500 presents last year- the Bassetlaw public as ever have been amazing.

“We always get the same faces coming in, as well as new ones, and even people helped by the appeal in the past- it’s so heartwarming to see.”

Groups to donate so far include Trax FM, A1 Housing, Alexander Calder Financial, The Mortage Shop, Priory Carpets and all Bassetlaw District councillors along with members of the public.

Anyone wishing to donate presents can drop them off at David Hawke’s reception.

Please ensure all toys are new and unwrapped and designed for children up to 16 years old.

The appeal runs from today until December 19 so the toys can be distributed in time for Christmas Day.

Well-wishers will be put into a prize draw for the chance to win a £100 Marks and Spencer’s Gift Voucher.

For more information call David Hawke on 01909 531450.