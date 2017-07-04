‘Enough is enough’- Worksop councillor calls for end to emergency service cuts

A Worksop councillor has called for an end to cuts to emergency servives which he says are putting Nottinghamshire at risk.

Councillor Alan Rhodes, for Worksop North ward at Nottinghamshire County Council, is taking a motion to the next full Council meeting asking that the authority opposes any further cuts from Government to police, fire and ambulance services.

The concerns have been raised in light of recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, as well as the Grenfell Tower fire.

Coun Rhodes said: “‘Our blue light services should have their funding from Government protected, they should not have to endure another round of unnecessary cuts. These cuts are putting our communities at risk.

“We should be saying to the Prime Minister that enough is enough.”