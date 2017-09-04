Enjoy free entry to Gainsborough’s Crime and Punishment Museum

People will be able to visit Gainsborough’s Crime and Punishment Museum for free from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10, from 11am to 3pm including guided tours.

This is part of Lincolnshire’s Heritage open weekend which gives members of the public the opportunity to discover some of Lincolnshire’s finest historic treasures.

The theme this year is Freedom, Justice and Equality to mark the 800th anniversary of the Charter of the Forest, a copy of which is being held with the Magna Carta at Lincoln Castle.

The new Crime and Punishment museum, situated in the Old Nick Theatre in Spring Gardens, Gainsborough, is currently in phase one of it’s exciting project which aims to showcase 150 years of policing in Lincolnshire, women in the police force and also to explore modern issues such as crime prevention.

Several items have been either given or loaned by the Lincolnshire Police Headquarters such as uniforms, and police equipment.