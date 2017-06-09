Emily wins Rotary young writer competition

Emily Machin has won Worksop Rotary Club’s young writer competition.

Emily, a student at Portland Academy in Worksop, impressed the judges the most with her essay on this year’s theme of ‘reflection’.

Runners-up prizes went to fellow Portland students Alexander Clark, Shannon Webster and Tia Kirk.

All the entrants received a trophies, certificates and book tokens which were presented by academy principal Dr Philip Smith and Graham Warburton from Worksop Rotary.

The winners have now gone on to the Rotary District 1220 final.