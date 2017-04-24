Ellie-Mae crowned Worksop’s Eco Queen

A teenager from Worksop has been crowned Britain’s ‘Eco Queen’ after representing the town in the Britain’s Junior Miss competition.

Ellie-Mae Bott, 14, has been carrying out charity work in the community and created a up-cycled dress with a Robin Hood theme in order to win the accolade.

The Outwood Academy Portland pupil, pictured in her dress, said: “I wasn’t expecting to win the Eco Award as all the girls’ eco dresses were magnificent. It was a shock when they called my name out that it took a few seconds to process it.

“The Britain’s Junior Miss isn’t a pageant, it is not based on looks but more about making friends and boosting confidence. It’s a lovely thing to do that anyone should try.”