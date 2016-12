A woman was led to safety after an electric blanket caused a bedroom blaze.

Firefighters were called to tackle the fire at the house on Wellbeck Road, Retford at 3.50am this morning (Wednesday December 14)

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and ventilation equipment during the operation, which was closed at 4.29am.

The woman was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.