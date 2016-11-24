Eggs-citing science for Langold Dyscarr pupils

Pupils at Langold Dyscarr Community School put the fun into science by taking part in an egg drop experiement.

Nursery children experimented with dropping eggs on natural materials as part of their weekly tree-mendous Tuesday walk.

Pupils of Langold Dyscarr Community School taking part in the egg-drop challenge

They found soft leaves were the best for landing eggs on.

Reception children worked as a whole class to discuss different materials to drop their eggs on to and then went on to create their own reinforced egg containers.

The rest of school worked in small groups to design their ideas and create them.

A school spokesman said: “As an extra challenge, the key-stage two children had to buy their materials, using special tokens, so lots of discussions and teamwork had to take place beforehand.

“The whole school was buzzing with ideas.”

In the afternoon the classes took turns to drop the eggs.

The most successful classes were year six and year 6A.

There was an incredible amount of variation in designs and ideas and all the staff were very impressed with the children’s efforts.

As a reward for their hard work, the names of groups of children were drawn out of a hat for their most successful attempt and best failure.

Congratulations went to Layton and Kaceylou who were the ‘best scientist’ winners on the day.

The spokesman continued: “We also had a few extra experiments throughout the day including mints in cola – year four had a very impressive explosion.

“Also, we looked at what happens when you put an egg in salt water.”

For further details of the day visit www.langoldblogs.net

The schools would like to say a big thank you to Dan Beezer, from Cottam Development Centre, who kindly donated some safety equipment and resources, all od which was put to good scientific use.