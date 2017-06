An Edwinstowe man faces a trial for assaulting a woman in Mansfield.

Michael Black, 27, of Fourth Avenue, admitted one count of assault on June 11, but denied two others, on June 8, and between May 1 and 31, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was bailed until September 11 for a trial, on condition he doesn’t have any contact with the woman, or go to Argyle Street, Mansfield.