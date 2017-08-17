Nottinghamshire A-level results day - Live

The wait is over for thousands of students as they collect their A-level results today.
Teenagers from across Nottinghamshire will today be learning if they’ve got the grades they need to go on to university or their next step.
The wait is over for thousands of students as they collect their A-level results today.
Teenagers from across Nottinghamshire will today be learning if they’ve got the grades they need to go on to university or their next step.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.