Last few days for Nottinghamshire parents to apply for child's school place

Nottinghamshire parents have less than a week to apply for their child's infant or primary school place for September.

Applications for children born between September 1 2012 and August 31 2013 will close on Sunday January 15.

The quickest way to apply is online at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions.

If you apply online you will receive an email with the outcome of your application on 18 April 2017. All other applicants will be notified by letter posted second class on that day. No outcomes will be given over the telephone.

Alternatively, if you are unable to apply online, you can call 0300 500 8080.