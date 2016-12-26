Diversity stars help honour pupils

Pupils from two Nottinghamshire schools have been honoured for their achievements at a special awards ceremony.

Students from Sutton Community Academy and Ollerton’s The Dukeries Academy were recognised at the Academy Transformation Trust’s pupil awards ceremony.

Sam Massey, from The Dukeries Academy, with the Diversity stars.

Hosted by street dancers Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, from Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity, the ceremony brought together pupils, staff and parents from the trust’s 22 academies to recognise and celebrate pupils’ achievements across 10 categories.

The court team at Sutton won the outstanding team award after finishing third in a nationwide mock court trial competition, while Leah Wilson, aged 12, received the overcoming adversity award and 15-year-old Ethan West took home the character award.

Tim Croft, Sutton principal, said: “Ethan is a student who has always shown a desire to succeed.

“He is a member of the Combined Cadet Force and leads by example, showing a great level of maturity and confidence.

Ethan West with the Diversity duo.

“Recently when a member of the public was injured in an accident after school, Ethan made sure the victim was comfortable until the ambulance came and was hailed as an outstanding young individual.”

Dukeries pupil Sam was presented with the overcoming adversity award.

Ian Barton, Dukeries principal, said: “During the last academic year, Sam’s mum sadly died after a long illness.

“Despite this difficult time, he has remained positive in all that he does.

Leah Wilson and the Diversity pair.

“He is a delightful young man with buckets of resilience and determination to succeed.

“He has ensured that his progress has never been compromised and is set to achieve results he can be truly proud of.”

Jordan and Perri from Diversity, said: “The obstacles these pupils have overcome is so inspiring and it is an honour to reward and recognise them for their achievements.”