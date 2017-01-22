College students build new play area at Worksop school

Students from Worksop’s North Notts College have set the stage for stars to be born by building an outdoor performance area at a town school.

Students on the college’s construction courses have been building the stage area at Prospect Hill Infant and Nursery School, on Maple Drive, where staff and pupils plan to hold shows in the summer months.

Teachers and pupils are “thrilled” to have a new area of the playground to use and the children sent a heart-warming letter to the college, saying: “Thank you for all the hard work you’ve done at our school.”

Louise Rose, Prospect Hill headteacher, said: “The children are already using the playground area that was transformed.

“The students worked incredibly hard on the job and were a credit to themselves and the college.”

The area was previously an old sand pit in a part of the playground that was disused and no longer benefiting the school.

The stage was requested after the school heard of other projects the students have done in the past year, including restoring a fitness trail and creating a mural.

The school paid for the materials and the college supplied the tools, equipment and labour to create the covered stage.

The work by the students – such as mixing mortar and laying paving slabs – will count toward the skills for working life units, which form part of their qualifications.

The college offers a range of joinery and brickwork courses, which prepare learners to go straight into construction work or apprenticeships.

The building services department also offers electrical, plumbing and gas training and assessment courses, including qualifications essential to work in today’s building industry.

Practical assignments such as the school project allow students from different courses to come together and develop the teamwork and communication skills necessary for professional sites.

n To find out more about the course offered by the college, visit www.nnc.ac.uk