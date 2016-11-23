Eastwood man sentenced for child porn and bestiality images

An Eastwood man who was caught with child porn and bestiality images has been sentenced.

Brian Nichols, aged 56, of Walker Street, indicated guilty pleas when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Nichols admitted possessing nine category A, four category B and 12 category C photographs and movies, where category A is the most extreme.

He also admitted possessing two prohibited images of children, and 104 extreme porn images which portrayed a person having sex with horses and dogs.

The charges all relate to dates between June 22, 2010 ,and June 22, 2016, at his home address.

He was given a three year community order with a supervision requirement at Nottingham Crown Court, on Thursday, November 17.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.