East Midlands drivers admit to calling 999 when lost

One in 20 drivers have called the emergency services after getting lost, according research.
A survey carried out by Enterprise Rent-A-Car revealed that drivers in the UK get lost more often than motorists from other European countries and four per cent have unexpectedly had to spend a night in their car.
Meanwhile British drivers are more likely to take sunglasses than a first aid kit, or warm clothes and less than half ask for directions when they are lost.
