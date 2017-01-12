Drunk woman shouted “useless” cop abuse after assault in Worksop

A drunken woman shouted abuse at a police officer in the early hours of Boxing Day after she was assaulted in Worksop, a court heard.

Marie Taylor was bleeding from the chin when she approached the WPC outside Yates’s pub, on Victoria Square, at 2am.

Robert Carr prosecuting, said: “She was asked for a description and she called the officer a useless w***** and told her to look at the CCTV.

“She was told to stop swearing and she told the officer to f*** off and that the police were f****** useless.”

Taylor declined an offer of medical assistance and was given a formal direction to leave the area, but she became more abusive and was arrested.

“In the police van she started banging her head against the inside of the cage,” said Mr Carr.

Taylor, 38, of Devonshire Drive, Cresswell, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She told the court she had recently discovered her ex-partner of 22 years got engaged to “a woman he had been sleeping with for years.”

In August 2016, she breached a nine-month conditional discharge imposed for being drunk and disorderly, and in April 2016, she was convicted of assaulting a police officer.

She was fined £120 and ordered pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.