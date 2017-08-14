Drunk Mansfield man forgot smashing neighbour’s window with pole

Have your say

A Mansfield man was so drunk he couldn’t remember smashing his neighbour’s window with a scaffolding pole, a court heard.

Luke King banged on the woman’s window on July 27, and he was spoken to by police and appeared to calm down, prosecutor Leanne Townshend said.

“Later he came out with a scaffolding pole and smashed her kitchen window, causing £250 of damage,” she said.

“He told police he couldn’t remember anything because he had been drinking since 11am.”

The court heard King’s neighbour suffers from anxiety and this incident had made her “fearful.”

King, 27, of Hucklow Court, admitted criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

The court also heard he was convicted of not paying his television licence, on May 19, 2016, and owed £390.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He has no recollection of this incident, however, he accepts responsibility and is remorseful for the damage and distress caused.”

He was due to start a trial day of work, but it will begin tomorrow, she said.

King was fined £80, with £250 compensation, but no costs were awarded.