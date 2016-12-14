Drug smoker bought new car before he was caught by cops

A regular cannabis smoker had just bought a car he wasn’t legally allowed to drive when police caught him in a Mansfield car park, a court heard.

Corey Andrew Peate, 20, admitted driving while over the specified limit for a controlled drug, and without insurance or a licence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His red Ford Focus was stopped in Clumber Street car park on October 17, said Bill Taylor, prosecuting.

A test revealed Peate had seven microgrammes of tetrahydrocannabinol in one litre of blood, which exceeds the limit of two microgrammes.

Andrew Osbourne, mitigating, said Peate lived with his parents at Castle Close, Calverton, and did not have a job or claim benefits.

“The car was offered to him at a bargain price and he decided to drive it away when he was stopped by police.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe gave Peate 28 days to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

“You should be nowhere near motor vehicles,” he told him.

“The fact you are a regular drug user and have no insurance or licence is a combination that will end up costing someone - if not you - their life.”

Peate was banned from driving for two years.