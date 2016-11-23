Driver pleads not guilty to causing death of South Yorkshire schoolboy Josh Tyler

A driver accused of killing a Sheffield teenager will stand trial next year after pleading not guilty.
Tobias Shelton, aged 20, of Rose Garth, Aston, near Sheffield, is charged with causing the death of 16-year-old teenager Josh Tyler on April 17, 2015.
The accused pleaded not guilty and a trial has been scheduled at Sheffield Crown Court on June 7, 2017.
Josh was killed after the moped he was riding collided with a car on Mansfield Road, Swallownest, just metres from his home address on Hepworth Drive.
Shelton was granted unconditional bail.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.