Driver pleads not guilty to causing death of South Yorkshire schoolboy Josh Tyler

A driver accused of killing a Sheffield teenager will stand trial next year after pleading not guilty.

Tobias Shelton, aged 20, of Rose Garth, Aston, near Sheffield, is charged with causing the death of 16-year-old teenager Josh Tyler on April 17, 2015.

Josh Tyler

The accused pleaded not guilty and a trial has been scheduled at Sheffield Crown Court on June 7, 2017.

Josh was killed after the moped he was riding collided with a car on Mansfield Road, Swallownest, just metres from his home address on Hepworth Drive.

Shelton was granted unconditional bail.