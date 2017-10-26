Driver found with drugs in his system

A motorist has been banned from the road for 12 months after he registered seven times the legal limit for ecstasy and nearly twice the limit for cannabis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Brad Lewis Gee, 20, was stopped by police on Worksop Road, Barlborough, and failed drug tests at the police station.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “It was 8.40pm on July 18 when police saw a Vauxhall Corsa on Worksop Road and the vehicle was stopped. Gee was the driver and there were passengers.

“A roadside drug swipe test was taken and it was positive for cannabis and he was taken to the police station and was co-operative during a blood test procedure.”

The court heard how Gee registered nearly twice the legal limit for Delta-9-Tetrahydro-cannabinol, or cannabis, in his blood, and he registered 75microgrammes per litre of blood of MDMA, or ecstasy, in his blood, when the legal limit is 10microgrammes.

Gee, of Willow Holt, Retford, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit for MDMA and also admitted exceeding the drug-drive limit for cannabis.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report before sentencing, fined Gee £270 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.