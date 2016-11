A motorist has been banned from driving for 18 months after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Karl Lilley, 56, of Laycock Avenue, Gringley-on-the-Hill, had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving along Bawtry Road in Bawtry.

Lilley was also fined £110, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.