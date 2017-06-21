Dormant ‘Tesco’ site on Carlton Road could soon house £15m retail complex

An abandoned five-acre site that has lain “dead and dormant” in Worksop for almost a decade could soon be home to a £15m retail park with the potential to reel in 200 jobs.

Opus North have earmarked the five-acre site, on Carlton Road, for a “high-quality retail development” that they say will house “some of the UK’s most well-known brands”.

The site had previously been approved for the development of a Tesco supermarket- but the company pulled out in 2015, citing financial strain.

It is believed that Lidl, B&M Bargains and a garden centre are already in talks to occupy the proposed complex.

Andrew Duncan, managing director of Opus North, said: “Opus North has acquired the site at Carlton Road.

“We are committed to making this vacant land work for the Worksop community and are currently in the process of meeting with Bassetlaw District Council and other stakeholders to hear their thoughts on the site’s future.

“Contrary to the previous plan for this site, we are proposing a mixed retail development- offering people more shopping choice and creating around 200 jobs.”

The next step will see Opus North consulting with residents before lodging a planning application with Bassetlaw District Council.

You can have your say and find more information at: http://carltonroadworksop.consultationonline.co.uk