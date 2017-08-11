Donations are wanted by Yorkshire Building Society to help vulnerable and homeless people

Have your say

Tinned food, towels and socks are being collected by Yorkshire Building Society in Gainsborough to help vulnerable, homeless young people.

The Society, on Market Place, has become an official donation station collecting items for its charity partner, End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

EYH is a national movement to end homelessness among 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK. Through the partnership, the Society aims to raise £750,000 to support more than 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

The donated items collected by the Gainsborough branch will be donated to their local EYH partner charity, Roundabout.