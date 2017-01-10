Donate your unwanted toiletry gift sets to Lincolnshire pharmacies

Pharmacies across Lincolnshire are calling for donations of unwanted toiletries as part of a fundraising campaign supporting homeless people.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s pharmacies have all got a collection point in branch for products like toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, sanitary items and shower gel.

These will be shared out among 14 homelessness charities that are Lincolnshire Co-op’s current Community Champions.

The scheme means that during January and February, every time a member shops using their dividend card, a donation will be made to one of those charities. Staff fundraising and the proceeds from the carrier bag levy will also go into the pot.

Pharmacy teams have also helped the local charities in another way – by offering three free flu jab drop-in clinics at accommodation run by The Nomad Trust in Lincoln and Framework in Boston and Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Pharmacy, Alastair Farquhar, said: “A flu vaccine provides up to 90 per cent protection against flu, which can be a debilitating illness for anyone.

“Feedback from the charities we’re supporting is that health can often come at the bottom of the list for a someone who is homeless so we were happy to provide the free flu jab sessions to help those people access the service.”

The Society’s Community Engagement Manager Sam Turner encouraged people to drop toiletries into their local pharmacy.

She said: “If you’ve got some unwanted gift sets or smellies this Christmas, please pop them in to your local pharmacy – we’ll ensure they’ll get to homeless people who use services in your area.”