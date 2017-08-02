Dogs lived in ‘prison cell’ crates without food and water for four days

A man who kept his dogs in crates for four days without food and water while he went away has been disqualified from keeping animals for five years.

James Silver, 21, of Hickingwood Lane, in Clowne, Derbyshire, appeared at North Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 27, where he pleaded guilty to two offences of failing to meet the needs of the dogs, named Lola and Blue.

The court heard that the RSPCA was alerted to the dogs by a concerned member of the public. An RSPCA inspector gained entry to the property, in New Street, Pilsey, with the police on Christmas Eve last year.

Inspector Rachel Leafe said: “There were two crates, one on top of the other, with one dog in each. These weren’t big crates either - they were big enough for them to stand up, but that was all. There was no food or water in the crates, just empty bowls which were bone dry, and they just had rags sodden with urine to lie on. There was also faeces around the edges of the crates.

“It is horrific to think that they had to live in these conditions. It was as though both dogs were living in their own little prison cells.”

Both dogs were signed over into the RSPCA’s care. Staffordshire bull terrier Lola has since been rehomed, however sadly a police dog legislation officer identified Blue as a banned breed under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act, and as a result was put to sleep.

Inspector Leafe said: “This is a very sad ending as we were hoping to see Blue into a new home. The RSPCA do not make these decisions. We do not agree with Breed Specific Legislation and have been campaigning for changes for some time.”

As well as a five-year ban on keeping animals, Silver was also given a nine-month community order, a £120 fine and an £85 victim surcharge.