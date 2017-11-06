Do you want to help Santa turn on the Christmas lights in Marshall‘s Yard?

Santa has once again teamed up with the team at Marshall’s Yard and the Gainsborough Standard to ask youngsters to write in and explain why they should be the one to help him switch on the Christmas lights.

As well as helping Santa switch on the lights the winner will receive a Christmas Hamper for their family as well as a turkey and a traditional family board game.

Entries should be a maximum of 200 words, which can be emailed to alison.shipperbottom@marshallsyard.co.uk, delivered to The Centre Management Office in the Engine House, Marshall’s Yard or sent to the Marshall’s Yard Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday, November 13, and entrants must be available to switch on the Marshall’s Yard lights on the November 17 at 7pm.

There will be entertainment running throughout Gainsborough from 4pm at the Big Switch On and there will be two stages, one in the town centre and the other in Marshall’s Yard.

There will also be two fairgrounds, free horse and carriage rides with Belle from Beauty and the Beast, free face painting and glitter art, food and craft stalls, stilt walkers and the Transformers are coming to town and the evening will end with a fireworks display at Marshall’s Yard.