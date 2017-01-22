Dinner raises funds for Bluebell Wood hospice

Nearly 60 people attended a special dinner at the Italiano Restaurant in Worksop to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The evening was hosted by Dario Sollazzo, the owner of the restaurant, who supplied all the food and a substantial amount of wine, entirely free of charge.

Musical entertainment was provided Richard and Jamie together with Mimo, a waiter at the restaurant.

In addition to having a pleasant evening, £1,635 was raised for the hospice.

John Bower, chairman of the Worksop Support Group for Bluebell Wood, commented: “Everything was excellent and thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.”