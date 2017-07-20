Derbyshire protestors block road in anti-fracking demonstration

Protestors from Derbyshire and the surrounding region are demonstrating against shale gas plans outside a fracking site this morning.

The protestors, also from South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, have blockaded Preston New Road fracking site to protest against plans to extract unconventional gas in Lancashire and across the country.

The blockade started at 5.15am this morning (Thursday, July 20).

Protestors used heavy “arm-tube” devices to lock on in pairs spanning the width of the Cuadrilla gate.

It comes after eight people were arrested in protests against fracking in Danesmoor.

Nicole from Mosborough Against Fracking said: “Fracking isn’t just threatening the water and peoples health up here in Lancashire – it’s happening right across the country. I live in an area that is currently being seismic surveyed by INEOS and we’re determined not to let them get as far as Cuadrilla have here.”

James from Nottingham said: “Cuadrilla’s site at Preston New Road is the flagship project for the entire Hydraulic Fracturing industry in the UK.

“All the different fracking companies are watching how things play out here to determine the feasibility of their projects.

“Cuadrilla is already months behind schedule and investors are pulling out of the industry. It is crucial that we all unite to prevent this from going ahead here, as this will influence unconventional oil and gas projects right across the country.”

Today’s action comes as part of the “Rolling Resistance” month of action, organised by local campaigner and national network Reclaim the Power, aiming to disrupt work at Cuadrilla’s site every day in July.

Since the beginning of the month work has been disrupted for 8 working days, the longest blockade on July 3rd – 4th lasting 36 hours.

http://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/mass-arrests-eight-arrested-in-danesmoor-anti-fracking-protest-1-8656114



http://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/video-row-erupts-over-danesmoor-fracking-protest-1-8640706

