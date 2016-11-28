Demolition of car park has started to make way for bigger Lidl supermarket in Gainsborough

Work to demolish a Gainsborough car park to make way for a new supermarket has begun.

The demolition work of the multi-storey car park, and former Boyes store, in Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, started earlier this month.

The work is to make way for a new Lidl supermarket which will replace the current store in Ropery Road.

Construction work on the new Lidl store, which will create up to 20 jobs for the community when open, will begin in the new year and it is hoped it will open in winter 2017.

A spokesman from Lidl said: “We are working closely with our neighbours to minimise disruption to their customers and ensure their safety and have therefore taken the decision to provide an alternative pedestrian route while canopy works are undertaken.”

Once completed the new supermarket will include a glass-fronted design, wide aisles, long tills, restroom and baby changing facilities, 130 parking spaces and a 179sqm welfare area for employees.

It will be approximately twice the size of the current store, with a bigger improved sales area and bakery section, and more tills.

Lidl has operated in Ropery Road for more than 20 years,but says the store is no longer fit for purpose.

Boyes closed its doors at the end of October however its new store on the former CrownHouse site on Heaton Street, Gainsborough is yet to be built.