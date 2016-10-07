David joins the Stairs of Fame in Bawtry

Bawtry art gallery Limited 2 Art welcomed Doncaster’s very own David Smith to its new base at the old Bawtry Town Hall.

Guests were able to exclusively view and purchase his new collection It’s a Dog’s Life and meet David whilst enjoying a champagne reception in the newly relocated gallery.

Ruth Worsman, the gallery owner, said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome David to the gallery and for him to have so many friends and customers delighted by his new collection.

“There was so much interest for him to develop the collection further with other dog types showing what a nation of dog and art lovers we are.

“It was also a huge pleasure to see David had completed his ‘homework’ – a board which will hang on the ‘Stairs of Fame’ the staircase in the new gallery.”

David’s visit was the first in a series of artist visits the gallery is holding this autumn.

Ruth added: “These visits help our customers to enjoy art and gain a wider appreciation of what motivates and inspires these award-winning artists.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome them to our gallery and for our team to be able to help our customers choose pieces of art that they truly love for their homes and businesses.”