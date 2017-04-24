Dancers are the best in Spain

A dance school from Dinnington is celebrating after a great performance at a competition in Spain.

Over the Easter holidays, a group of dancers from SKD (So Damn Kreative) went to an international competition in Barcelona.

There were dancers from 15 different countries and SDK were the UK represeantatives.

And they flew the flag in style by winning the hip hop section and then being named the best dance crew for the whole competition.

The victorious team consisted of pupils and students from Anston Greenlands School, Dinnington High School, Wales High School, Outwood Academy Valley and Wickersley School and Sports College.