Dad’s Kilimanjaro trek in memory of son Daniel

After losing his son a Creswell dad has decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in his memory as well as helping to raise money for the charity, CALM.

Daniel Harding took his own life when he was 24-years-old.

His dad, Andrew, said: “As parents we will never be able to accept this but we have to learn to cope with it.

“The heartache spreads through to his two younger brothers, grandparents, uncles and aunties, cousins and very close friends.

“He took his own life on the October 30, 2015, through depression.

“It has left all of us in shock and disbelief that we was unaware of this hidden illness.

“Last year 21 amazing friends and family and members of the RAF completed the Midlands Tough Mudder raising more than £6,000 for the charity MIND.

“This year is slightly different as I am going to try and trek to the roof of Africa.

“I plan to reach the summit Mount Kilimanjaro on our Dan’s birthday on September 29, accompanied by my sister in law Stacey who has been with us every step of the way.”

Andrew and Stacey are raising money for CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably, offers men support and information when they’re down or in crisis.

The charity exists to prevent suicide, the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75 per cent of all UK suicides were male.

CALM believes that there is a cultural barrier preventing men from seeking help as they are expected to be in control at all times, and failure to be seen as such equates to weakness and a loss of masculinity.

For more information about CALM or if you need help and support visit at www.thecalmzone.net or call 0800 58 58 58.

Andrew added: “Daniel will never be forgotten but it shouldn’t have to be this way. Let us all together help with this “hidden” illness.”

To make a donation visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/DanielHarding.