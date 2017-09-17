Dad raises £1,200 for children’s hospital on kayak challenge

A Harworth man who paddled 70 miles in a kayak has raised more than £1,200 for the children’s hospital which gave vital care to his daughter.

Peter James, aged 50, made the journey from Retford to Sheffield over four days.

Peter said he received encouragement all the way from other canal users.

He was fundraising for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, after staff there treated his daughter Emily for a spinal tumour.

Peter said: “When I came around the final bend and saw my support team and the children, it was an emotional moment.

“I hadn’t realised how much of a challenge it would be. It was just disbelief and elation I’d managed to do it.”

Peter paddled along the Chesterfield Canal to West Stockwith, and then on to the River Trent, before connecting with the Sheffield Canal.

Peter had not been in a kayak for over 30 years.

He said: “The hardest part was battling a headwind near Barnby Dun.

“I was covered in blisters, but Emily was cheering me on from the towpath.”

Now recovered, Peter has set his sights on a 150-mile route from Liverpool to Hull.

n To add to his fundraising total, visit bit.ly/2i5TutO

